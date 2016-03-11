Nebraska 70, Wisconsin 58

Senior forward Shavon Shields had 20 points and nine rebounds to help Nebraska post a stunning 70-58 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten tournament at Indianapolis.

Freshman guard Glynn Watson Jr. added 16 points and senior guard Benny Parker had 12 for the Cornhuskers (16-17). Junior guard Andrew White III scored 10 points for 11th-seeded Nebraska, which faces third-seeded Maryland in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Freshman forward Ethan Happ scored 17 points and junior forward Vitto Brown added 16 for the sixth-seeded Badgers (20-12). Junior guard Bronson Koenig had 11 points and junior forward Nigel Hayes scored 10 but the duo was a combined 5 of 27 from the field as Wisconsin shot 30.2 percent overall.

The defeat came in the first game since Badgers coach Greg Gard had the interim tag removed and received a five-year contract.

Wisconsin moved within six with 1:53 left when Koenig drained a 3-pointer. Nebraska countered by making 7 of 8 free throws over the final 1:08 to preserve the victory.

The Badgers opened the second half with an 8-1 run to take a two-point advantage but the Cornhuskers answered with five straight points to hold a 32-29 lead. Baskets by Watson and junior guard Tai Webster pushed the Nebraska lead to 38-33 with 12:03 remaining.

White’s 3-pointer and Shields’ three-point play helped the Cornhuskers take a 46-39 lead with 9:59 to play before Wisconsin scored the next five points. Another three-point play by Shields made it 51-44 with 8:06 remaining and the lead eventually topped out at 12 in the final minute.

Nebraska used an 11-3 run over a span of 4:40 of the first half to open up a seven-point lead. The Cornhuskers held the Badgers to 29.2 percent from the field over the first 20 minutes and led 26-21 at the break.