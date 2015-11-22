Colorado State 95, Oakland 89

Gian Clavell tied a career-high with 21 points as Colorado State defeated Oakland 95-89 in the first round of the Corpus Christi Coastal Classic on Sunday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo.

Clavell, a senior guard who also scored 21 in an 83-75 win over Loyola Marymount last Thursday, also had 12 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

Senior guard Joe De Ciman totaled 18 points and eight rebounds while redshirt junior guard John Gillon added 17 points and eight assists for Colorado State (3-0), which has won 19 straight in the regular season against non-conference opponents.

Oakland junior guard Kay Felder, who had 27 points and 12 assists in a season-opening win over Eastern Michigan on Nov. 18, finished with 23 points and 10 assists for the Golden Bears (1-1), who were ranked No. 14 in the CollegeInsider.com Preseason Mid-Major Poll.

Felder, the Horizon League Preseason Player of the Year, averaged 18.1 points and 7.6 assists last season.

Golden Bears redshirt senior center Percy Gibson contributed 18 points and nine rebounds and redshirt junior guard Sherron Dorsey-Walker had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.