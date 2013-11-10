Iowa 83, Nebraska-Omaha 75: Aaron White had 20 points and 15 rebounds to help the Hawkeyes survive a scare from the visiting Mavericks.

Roy Devyn Marble shot 2-for-13 but contributed 15 points with the help of 11 free throws. Anthony Clemmons scored 11 points off the bench for Iowa (2-0), which didn’t take the lead for good until six minutes remained.

CJ Carter led four players in double figures with 22 points for Nebraska-Omaha (1-1). Devin Patterson had 13 points and four steals, Justin Simmons came back from an 0-for-9 shooting performance in the season opener to score 11 and John Karhoff also finished with 11 points for the Mavericks.

Nebraska-Omaha, with four returning starters from a team that finished 11-20 last season, took a 15-13 lead on a layup by Simmons with 13:22 left in the first half and didn’t give it up until 9:12 remained. The Hawkeyes shot 34.5 percent from the floor in the opening half and committed 12 turnovers while falling behind 43-36, more points than they allowed in their season-opening 82-39 victory against North Carolina-Wilmington.

Iowa finally regained the lead with a 6-0 run that began with two free throws from Jarrod Uthoff with 9:56 remaining. Nebraska-Omaha and Iowa traded leads but the Mavericks then went nearly five minutes without a field goal, allowing the Hawkeyes to stretch their lead to double digits with 2:08 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The game started about 30 minutes later than scheduled because the preceding women’s game went overtime against Dayton. … Iowa won its 21st straight home game against an unranked opponent. … Nebraska-Omaha F Matt Hagerbaumer had 11 rebounds off the bench without attempting a field goal.