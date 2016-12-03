Omaha sends Iowa to fourth straight defeat

Zach Jackson scored 21 points to lead four players in double figures as Omaha beat Iowa 98-89 on Saturday at Iowa City, Iowa, sending the Hawkeyes to their four straight defeat.

Saturday's defeat might be the most glaring of all for Iowa (3-5), which suffered its first non-conference loss at home in two seasons.

After trailing by as many as 11 points in the second half, Iowa got within a single possession inside the two-minute mark. But a 3-pointer from Omaha sophomore guard Jackson put the Mavericks up 90-84 with 1:31 left and they didn't look back.

Omaha (4-4) pulled off the win in large part because of its shooting. The Mavericks shot over 50 percent from the floor during the first half and finished the game 34 of 71.

Junior forward Tre'Shawn Thurman finished with 17 points and a team-high nine rebounds while senior guard Tra-Deon Hollins had a double-double of 12 points and 11 assists for Omaha. Sophomore forward Mitch Hahn played 25 minutes off the bench and provided 15 points. As a team, Omaha's bench outscored Iowa's reserves, 37-9.

As for the Hawkeyes, what ultimately did them in was a five-minute cold-shooting stretch in the second half. Iowa opened the second half just 3-of-17 shooting and finished 33 percent from the floor during the final 20 minutes.

The Hawkeyes were led once again by senior guard Peter Jok, who had a game-high 33 points along with 10 rebounds. Iowa also received a 20-point performance from freshman guard Jordon Bohannon and an 18-point outing from freshman forward Cordell Pemsl, both of whom made their second career starts.

Both teams have quick 48-hour turnarounds before playing again. Omaha travels to Hilton Coliseum to face No. 19 Iowa State, while Iowa plays another home game against Stetson before also facing the Cyclones next week.