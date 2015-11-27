Minnesota 93, Nebraska-Omaha 90

Joey King led five Minnesota players in double figures and the Golden Gophers withstood a comeback effort on Friday to defeat Nebraska-Omaha 93-90 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

King, a forward, scored 18 points and guard Carlos Morris added 17 for Minnesota (4-2). Guard Nate Mason finished with 16 and center Bakary Konate and forward Jordan Murphy each supplied 14 for the Golden Gophers.

Down by seven points with just over 1:40 to go, the Mavericks scored six straight to get with one at 90-89.

A free throw by guard Mason made the score 91-89 and forward Jordan Murphy tacked on another free throw with three seconds left to give Minnesota a 92-89 lead.

Murphy made another free throw with one second left to clinch the win for Minnesota.

Forward Jake White paced Nebraska- Omaha with 23 points. Forward Tre‘Shawn Thurmond added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks, who fell to 3-3.

Mason’s jumper at the six-minute mark gave Minnesota a 77-75 lead. King’s 3-pointer moments later pushed the advantage to five.

White’s free throws at the 3:16 mark sliced the lead to two, but Minnesota rallied and built the lead up to seven at 90-83.

Layups by Tra-Deon Hollins and JT Gibson closed the gap to 90-87. Thurman made two free throws with 31 seconds left and the Mavericks trailed only 90-89.

Both teams made nearly 50 percent of their field-goal attempts, but Minnesota held a sizable advantage from beyond the arc and at the free-throw line.

King was 4-for-4 from 3-point range as Minnesota made 11 of 20 attempts. Omaha was just 7 of 34.

The Golden Gophers went to the free-throw line 30 times but made only 18. The Mavericks went 11-for-15.