Missouri 85, Nebraska-Omaha 78

Missouri struggled to put Nebraska-Omaha away but held on for a 85-78 win on Wednesday night in Columbia, Mo.

Missouri extended its longest winning streak since Feb. 13-19, 2014, with its third straight win, which is also the longest for second-year coach Kim Anderson at the school.

Freshman forward Kevin Puryear helped Missouri (5-3) hang on with 13 points in the second half, including 7 of 8 free throws late in the game. He finished with 18 points and eight rebounds to lead the Tigers in both categories.

For the second consecutive game, Missouri’s sloppy play in the first half allowed its opponent to remain within striking distance.

Missouri shot 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes but only led 37-30 at the half because of 13 turnovers.

Nebraska-Omaha (4-4) shot 33 percent from the field and was outrebounded 24-12 in the opening half but turned the 13 Missouri turnovers into 13 points, helping to cut a 12-point deficit to seven at the half.

Guard Terrance Phillips buoyed Missouri in the first half with nine points, making 3-of-4 3-point shots. He finished with 14 points and two rebounds before fouling out late in the second half.

Nebraska-Omaha was led by Jake White, who scored 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, and had a game-high 10 rebounds.