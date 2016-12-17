No. 12 West Virginia gives Huggins 800th win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- No. 12 West Virginia pulled away from Missouri-Kansas City with 24 unanswered points in the first half, giving fans an early start in celebrating coach Bob Huggins' 800th victory.

Nathan Adrian's 13 points led seven players in double figures and the Mountaineers forced 27 turnovers during a 112-67 blowout on Saturday.

Daxter Miles, Brandon Watkins and Esa Ahmad scored 12 points each for West Virginia (9-1), while Lamont West, Jevon Carter and Teyvon Myers all had 10.

LaVell Boyd paced UMKC (7-6) with 14 points.

Miles had four steals, while Tarik Phillip and Carter made three each for West Virginia, which came in allowing 57 points per game, third fewest in the nation.

After Boyd's 3-pointer tied the game 8-8, the Kangaroos went scoreless the next six minutes, committing 10 turnovers and taking only two shots during the stretch.

The Mountaineers, feeding off those takeaways, poured in five layups, while Carter and Lamont West combined for four 3-pointers to build a 32-8 cushion.

That helped West Virginia shoot 55 percent for the half while taking a 56-24 lead into intermission.

NOTES: West Virginia entered Saturday forcing 26 turnovers per game, most in Division I, and forced 20 in the opening half. ... Kangaroos G Dashawn King fouled out in only five minutes while committing four turnovers. ... The Mountaineers improved to 7-0 at home with a 44-point average margin of victory.