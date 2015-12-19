Wyoming 76, Omaha 75

Guard Josh Adams scored 18 of his game-high 31 points in the final 10 minutes as Wyoming held off visiting Omaha 76-75 on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyo.

Forward Alan Herndon added 14 points, and guards Jason McManamen and Justin James each had 11 for the Cowboys (7-4), who snapped a two-game home losing streak. Adams, who came into the contest ranked ninth nationally with 24.6 points per game, hit 7-of-15 shots from the field and 14-of-15 free throws as part of a 22-of-26 afternoon for Wyoming at the line.

Forward Tre‘Shawn Thurman scored 20, and forward Jake White added 17 and a game-high 13 rebounds for the Mavericks (6-6). Omaha, though, was held nearly 14 points below its ninth-ranked scoring average of 88.6.

After trailing 29-26 at the break, Omaha opened the second half with a 12-4 run to take a 38-33 advantage. After the Cowboys pulled even, two White free throws capped an 8-1 run that gave the Mavericks their largest lead at 46-39 with a little more than 10 minutes remaining.

Adams, however, drained back-to-back 3-pointers to jump-start a 19-5 Wyoming spree that put the hosts ahead 58-51 with 4:52 left. A pair of Tra-Deon Hollins free throws pulled the visitors to within 67-64 with 1:30 to go, but Cowboys guard Trey Washington III answered with a 3-pointer -- his first points of the game -- with 1:13 left.

A Thurman 3-pointer from the top of the arc cut the Wyoming lead to 72-70 with 13.9 seconds remaining, but McManamen and Adams each drained a pair of free throws around a White lay-in to push the advantage to 76-72 before guard Devin Patterson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.

The game was tight early on before Wyoming surged to a 16-9 lead. A White 3-pointer put Omaha back on top at 20-18 with 8:46 remaining in the first half, but Adams scored four points in a 9-2 run that put the Cowboys ahead 27-22 and they wound up taking the three-point lead into intermission despite making only two of their final 13 shots of the half.