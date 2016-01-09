Nevada 86, Air Force 63

With five players scoring in double figures, Nevada never trailed Saturday in posting an 86-63 Mountain West Conference win over Air Force at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Guard Tyron Criswell paced the balanced Wolf Pack (10-6, 2-2 MWC) with 19 points and seven rebounds, while reserve guards D.J. Fenner and Eric Cooper each scored 16 points. Forward Cameron Oliver delivered a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double, and guard Marqueze Coleman contributed 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Guard Trevor Lyons tallied 19 points to pace the Falcons (10-6, 1-2), while forward Hayden Graham added 11. But it was not nearly enough to make the game competitive as Nevada established a 44-27 halftime lead and built it as high as 24 points in the second half.

The Wolf Pack canned nearly 48 percent of their field goal attempts for the day and also excelled in points off turnovers, turning 17 Air Force miscues into 22 points.

The Falcons struggled to convert shots, hitting only 19-of-51 field goals and 20-of-34 foul shots. Nevada claimed a 42-40 advantage in rebounding.