Boise State 76, Nevada 57

From start to finish, the Boise State Broncos dominated their home finale at Taco Bell Arena on Wednesday, cruising to the 76-57 rout of the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Boise State (20-10, 11-6 Mountain West), which never trailed, jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first 5:13, and didn’t let Nevada (18-11, 10-7) within four points again. The Broncos hit 9 of 24 3-pointers, while the Wolf Pack made just 1 of 14. Boise State secured no worse than the third seed in next week’s conference tournament with the win.

Senior Anthony Drmic paced Boise State with 22 points and 11 rebounds, his fourth career double-double. In his last home game, he moved into third place in school history with 1,917 points, 28 shy of the record. James Webb III, who missed Saturday’s win at San Diego State with a sprained MCL, showed no ill effects and had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Tyron Criswell and Eric Cooper had 11 points apiece to lead Nevada, which had four assists and 19 turnovers in the loss. Top scorer Marqueze Coleman (17.0 points per game) did not play because of an ankle injury.