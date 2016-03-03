FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boise State 76, Nevada 57
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
March 3, 2016 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

Boise State 76, Nevada 57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Boise State 76, Nevada 57

From start to finish, the Boise State Broncos dominated their home finale at Taco Bell Arena on Wednesday, cruising to the 76-57 rout of the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Boise State (20-10, 11-6 Mountain West), which never trailed, jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first 5:13, and didn’t let Nevada (18-11, 10-7) within four points again. The Broncos hit 9 of 24 3-pointers, while the Wolf Pack made just 1 of 14. Boise State secured no worse than the third seed in next week’s conference tournament with the win.

Senior Anthony Drmic paced Boise State with 22 points and 11 rebounds, his fourth career double-double. In his last home game, he moved into third place in school history with 1,917 points, 28 shy of the record. James Webb III, who missed Saturday’s win at San Diego State with a sprained MCL, showed no ill effects and had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Tyron Criswell and Eric Cooper had 11 points apiece to lead Nevada, which had four assists and 19 turnovers in the loss. Top scorer Marqueze Coleman (17.0 points per game) did not play because of an ankle injury.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.