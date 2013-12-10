Preview: Nevada at California

California looks to bounce back from its worst offensive showing of the young season when the Golden Bears host Nevada on Tuesday. The Golden Bears shot a season-low 36.1 percent in a 72-65 loss at UC Santa Barbara last Friday, but they could fare better against a Nevada team ranked last in the Mountain West in scoring defense and defensive field goal percentage. California senior point guard Justin Cobbs is 4-for-18 from the field in two games since scoring a career-high 31 points in a Nov. 27 loss to Dayton.

The Golden Bears allowed UC Santa Barbara’s Alan Williams to collect 24 points and 12 rebounds, but Nevada’s frontcourt doesn’t boast anyone in Williams’ class. Nevada’s top threat is senior guard Deonte Burton, who leads the Mountain West in scoring (22.9) and ranks fifth on the school’s all-time scoring list. If the Golden Bears are serious about making an NCAA Tournament run, they can’t afford a loss to the Wolf Pack, who were picked to finish ninth in the 11-team Mountain West.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT NEVADA (4-5): Guard Jerry Evans, Jr. averages a team-high 6.1 rebounds for the Wolf Pack, who have struggled inside without big men Chris Brown (blood clots) and A.J. West (NCAA eligibility issue). Forward Ronnie Stevens, Jr. has averaged 10.5 points while starting the last two games in place of Ali Fall, who hopes to return Tuesday after being out with a sprained ankle. “I think (Stevens) has really improved from game to game,” said coach David Carter. “He’s probably our most improved to this point.”

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (6-3): Freshman guard Jordan Mathews provided the lone bright spot in the loss to UC Santa Barbara with a career-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Senior forward Richard Solomon, who missed two games with a corneal abrasion, could still be adjusting to playing with protective goggles after shooting 6-for-20 over his last two games. Guard Tyrone Wallace led the team in scoring in three of its first four contests, but he’s been held to single digits in five straight games.

TIP-INS

1. Golden Bears coach Mike Montgomery is one win away from matching John Wooden for 27th all-time in Division I coaching wins.

2. The teams are meeting for the first time since 2008, with California leading the all-time series 24-11.

3. Nevada is 4-1 this season in games that have gone into overtime or been decided by two or fewer points.

PREDICTION: California 78, Nevada 68