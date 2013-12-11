California 92, Nevada 84: David Kravish and Jabari Bird scored 16 points apiece to lead six players in double figures and the Golden Bears rolled past the visiting Wolf Pack.

Justin Cobbs collected 15 points and eight assists, and Richard Solomon and Tyrone Wallace each scored 14 points for California (7-3), which bounced back from last Friday’s seven-point loss at UC Santa Barbara by shooting 55.9 percent. Freshman Jordan Mathews chipped in 13 points in his first career start.

Deonte Burton led Nevada (4-6) with 26 points and seven rebounds, and Jerry Evans Jr. added 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting. The Wolf Pack lost for the fourth time in their last five games despite shooting 55.2 percent and outrebounding the Golden Bears 34-23.

California committed two turnovers and shot 53.3 percent in the first half to grab a 49-40 advantage, and Kravish scored eight straight Golden Bears points to extend the lead to 61-49 with 15 1/2 minutes remaining. Burton’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to five with nine minutes to play, but California drew clear with seven unanswered points.

Michael Perez also scored 18 points, including five 3-pointers, and grabbed eight rebounds for Nevada, which grabbed an early 17-10 lead after making seven of its first nine shots. The Wolf Pack were hurt by eight turnovers in the first half and 14 overall.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Golden Bears coach Mike Montgomery recorded his 664th career victory and tied UCLA legend John Wooden for 27th on the all-time list. … Burton provided the game’s top highlight late in the first half when he drove past Solomon and threw down an emphatic dunk over Kravish. … California improved to 41-6 in non-conference home games under Montgomery.