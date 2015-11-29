FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cal State Fullerton 75, Nevada 66
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 29, 2015 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

Cal State Fullerton 75, Nevada 66

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cal State Fullerton 75, Nevada 66

Cal State Fullerton knocked off Nevada 75-66 on Saturday night behind 25 points from guard Tre Coggins to get its fourth win of the season at Titan Gym in Fullerton, Calif.

Nevada led 30-29 at halftime, but Cal State Fullerton outscored the Wolfpack 46-36 in the final 20 minutes to pull away for the nine-point win.

Both teams shot just 39 percent from the field for the game, but Cal State Fullerton made 19 of 23 free throws and Nevada connected on 13 of 14.

After the score was tied at 36 with 17:36 left, the Titans went on a 7-0 run to take control. Cal State Fullerton led by as many as 12 points in the second half as Nevada struggled to connect on shots.

No Nevada starters scored in double figures. Guard Eric Cooper came off the bench to lead the Wolfpack with 19 points and four rebounds.

Nevada struggled to take care of the ball, turning it over 19 times compared with 11 for Cal State Fullerton.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.