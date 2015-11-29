Cal State Fullerton 75, Nevada 66

Cal State Fullerton knocked off Nevada 75-66 on Saturday night behind 25 points from guard Tre Coggins to get its fourth win of the season at Titan Gym in Fullerton, Calif.

Nevada led 30-29 at halftime, but Cal State Fullerton outscored the Wolfpack 46-36 in the final 20 minutes to pull away for the nine-point win.

Both teams shot just 39 percent from the field for the game, but Cal State Fullerton made 19 of 23 free throws and Nevada connected on 13 of 14.

After the score was tied at 36 with 17:36 left, the Titans went on a 7-0 run to take control. Cal State Fullerton led by as many as 12 points in the second half as Nevada struggled to connect on shots.

No Nevada starters scored in double figures. Guard Eric Cooper came off the bench to lead the Wolfpack with 19 points and four rebounds.

Nevada struggled to take care of the ball, turning it over 19 times compared with 11 for Cal State Fullerton.