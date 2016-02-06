Colorado State 76, Nevada 67

Colorado State held Nevada without a point for more than a four-minute stretch late in the game and the Rams were led by guard Antwan Scott’s 23 points in a 76-67 win on Saturday.

The Wolf Pack, led by guard Lindsey Drew’s 13 points, ran into trouble offensively after forward Cameron Oliver made two free throws with 5:28 left in regulation to put Nevada ahead 62-59.

The next time Nevada scored was on a 3-pointer by guard D.J. Fenner with 1:09 left, and Colorado State still led 70-65. The Wolf Pack (13-9, 5-5 Mountain West) missed four shots from the field and committed three turnovers during that stretch.

The Rams (13-10, 5-5) was able to gain separation thanks to making 10 of 12 free throws in the waning minutes. Colorado State guard John Gillon made 4 of 5 during that stretch and also sank a jump shot.

Nevada made only two shots from the floor in the last six minutes of the game. A layup by guard Eric Cooper Jr. cut Colorado State’s lead to 72-67 with 44 seconds remaining, but Fenner and Drew missed 3-pointers on subsequent possessions.

Colorado State erased a nine-point deficit in the second half thanks to a 53-37 rebounding edge. The Rams also went 22 of 32 from the free-throw line and Nevada finished 12 of 18.