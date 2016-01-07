Fresno State 85, Nevada 63

Fresno State guard Marvelle Harris led a balanced scoring attack with 18 points in Fresno State’s 85-63 win over Nevada on Wednesday night in a Mountain West game in Fresno, Calif.

Nevada guard Marqueze Coleman’s 22 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field was in stark contrast to his teammates as the Wolf Pack made only 35.3 percent (18 of 51) of their field goals. Nevada (9-6, 1-2 Mountain West) made only one 3-pointer in 13 attempts.

Fresno State (11-5, 2-1) made 52.9 percent (36 of 68) of its field-goal attempts. The Bulldogs made six of their 10 3-point attempts, including a combined 5-of-6 effort by Harris (2-of-2) and fellow starting guard Cezar Guerrero (3-of-4).

Two of the Bulldogs’ top forwards Karachi Edo (15 points) and Cullen Russo (13) combined to make 13 of 16 shots from the field. Edo, Guerrero and Harris each had seven rebounds to lead Fresno State, which outrebounded Nevada 41-29.

Fresno State took a 12-0 lead to start the game and never was threatened, taking a 30-5 lead with 8:31 left in the first half. By that time, Nevada was 2-for-17 from the field with seven turnovers. The Wolf Pack finished with 15 turnovers and only five assists.

Nevada was coming off a 71-68 win at home against Wyoming, while Fresno State was trying to rebound from a 15-point loss at home to New Mexico last Saturday.