Preview: Nevada vs. Iowa State

Iowa State was one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the nation during the regular season, and the fifth-seeded Cyclones will be up against one of best 3-point defenders in 12th-seeded Nevada when they meet Thursday in a Midwest Region first-round game of the NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee. Iowa State was 14th in the country with a 40.2 shooting percentage from beyond the arc this season, but opponents of the Wolf Pack have shot 30.7 percent from 3-point range - the 15th-lowest mark.

The key player in this matchup will be Iowa State senior point guard Monte Morris, who averages a team-high 16.3 points and 6.1 assists while his 5.17 assist-to-turnover ratio put him atop the nation in that category for the third time in the last four years. Morris also has the experience of reaching the Sweet Sixteen twice and has played in seven NCAA Tournament games overall, averaging 13.3 points, shooting 9-of-17 from 3-point range and recording 34 assists and 11 turnovers. Morris should have added incentive to play well after he was passed over as one of the five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, which annually goes to the nation's top collegiate point guard. Nevada beat Colorado State on Saturday to win the Mountain West Conference tournament and gain its first NCAA Tournament berth in 10 years, and the Wolf Pack feature four players who average from 14.1-to-19.8 points.

TV: 9:57 p.m. ET, truTV

ABOUT NEVADA (28-6): The Wolf Pack faced their toughest opponent this season in the opener in Saint Mary's, which ended the campaign ranked No. 18 - six spots ahead of Iowa State. Marcus Marshall is the go-to player on offense for Nevada, as the 6-3 senior guard averages 19.8 points on 42.5 percent shooting. Utah State managed to hold him to 1-of-12 shooting and San Diego State to 1-of-10 during conference play, but he's otherwise been consistent and has been getting to the free-throw line more frequently of late, combining to shoot 21-of-28 in his last two games.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (23-10): Morris certainly won't have to win this game by himself, as he has two other senior guards who can score in a variety of ways. Nazareth Mitrou-Long (15.5 points) has made six or more 3-pointers five times this season, including a 6-of-11 effort in an overtime win Feb. 4 against then-No. 2 Kansas. Deonte Burton (14.8 points) can score from outside or above the rim, evident by his thunderous slam dunk off a lob pass in Saturday's win over West Virginia in the Big 12 tournament final - the sixth straight game in which he bettered his scoring average.

TIP-INS

1. Fifth-seeded teams have a 10-10 record against 12th-seeded squads in the last five years.

2. The Cyclones are the first Division I school in the state of Iowa to qualify for the NCAA Tournament in six consecutive seasons.

3. The winner will play fourth-seeded Purdue or 13th-seeded Vermont on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 77, Nevada 68