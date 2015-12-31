New Mexico 88, Nevada 76

New Mexico took advantage of early turnovers and personal fouls and then survived Nevada’s second-half surge to defeat the Wolf Pack 88-76 Wednesday at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M.

The game was the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.

The Lobos, who had lost four straight and six of seven, opened up an 18-point, first-half lead and then watched the Wolf Pack whittle away and trim the margin to six points before clamping down on defense to secure the win.

Guard Elijah Brown, averaging 19.6 points heading into Wednesday’s game, led the Lobos (8-6, 1-0 Mountain West) with 24 points. Forward Tim Williams added 20 points, and center Obij Aget tossed in 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Guard Marqueze Coleman led Nevada (8-5, 0-1 MW) with 26 points, while forward D.J. Fenner scored 16 points.

The Wolf Pack came into the game with five players averaging double digits and with the team scoring nearly 81 points per contest.

however, they could only muster 10 points in the first 12-plus minutes of the game. Eight personal fouls and seven turnovers doomed the Wolf Pack, who made only four of their first 13 field-goal attempts.

While it took the Lobos some time to get in gear, once they did, the Wolf Pack didn’t have an answer.

A jumper by Williams gave New Mexico an 11-10 lead. The Lobos increased their advantage to 23-10 connecting on seven free throws sandwiched around a 3-pointer by Brown.

Coleman ended the Wolf Pack’s drought with a free throw to make the score 23-11. Nevada finally connected from the field at the 5:39 mark -- its first field goal since the 16:53 mark -- on forward Cameron Oliver’s dunk.

Brown’s dunk put the Lobos up 42-24, but the Wolf Pack showed some fight and scored seven straight and only trailed 42-33 at half.

The Wolf Pack sliced the lead early in the second half on guard Lindsey Drew’s layup and only trailed 48-42.

The Lobos made 29 of 36 free throws and outrebounded the Wolf Pack 37-30. Nevada shot 22 of 30 at the line.