Preview: Nevada at Oregon State

It figures to be a day for the record books Saturday when Oregon State hosts Nevada in nonconference play. That’s because Beavers senior point guard Gary Payton II, who has recorded a steal in 37 consecutive games, needs just one theft to break a tie for the mark he shares with his father, former Oregon State great and NBA Hall of Famer Gary “The Glove” Payton.

The younger Payton, who ranks third in the nation in steals (3.5) after finishing second nationally last season (3.06), tied the record in Oregon State’s 79-70 victory over Loyola Marymount on Wednesday. He finished the game with six points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks but surprisingly wasn’t part of the team’s postgame availability afterward. “We could kind of see him at the start of every game try to get something,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle told the Corvallis Gazette-Times. “It’s a fine line because sometimes he doesn’t come up with them and then we’re a man down defensively. We give him a little more leash because he’s athletic enough to get back and make up for it.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks

ABOUT NEVADA (5-2): The Wolf Pack started the season 4-1 under first-year coach Eric Musselman -- who previously coached over 900 games at the professional level -- which tied the school record for best start by a first-year head coach since the school moved to Division I in 1969 set by current Georgia coach Mark Fox in 2004-05. Five Nevada players are averaging in double figures led by senior guard Marqueze Coleman, who ranks fifth in the Mountain West with a 18.6 average. Junior guard D.J. Fenner (12.6), senior forward AJ West (11.0), senior guard Tyron Criswell (10.7) and senior forward Lucas Stivrins (10.5) also are averaging double digits for the Wolf Pack, who are averaging 80.9 points per game.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (5-1): Payton, who leads the team in scoring (16.5), was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year last season and already has 21 steals in six games this season. Freshman guard Stephen Thompson Jr. (11.7), son of former Syracuse star and Beavers assistant Stevie Thompson, and 6-10 freshman forward Drew Eubanks (10.8) also are averaging in double figures. Junior guard Malcolm Duvivier is third in the Pac-12 in 3-point shooting (10-of-20) while Eubanks, who had 17 points in the win over Loyola Marymount, leads the conference in field goal percentage (74.3 percent).

TIP-INS

1. Tinkle played for Musselman in the CBA for the Rapid City Thrillers.

2. Nevada leads the all-time series 5-1, including the last five in a row capped by a 79-71 victory in Reno on Nov. 22, 2008 in the last meeting.

3. Coleman had back-to-back 30-point games at Hawaii (34) and at Pacific (31).

PREDICTION: Oregon State 78, Nevada 75