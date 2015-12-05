FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oregon State 66, Nevada 62
December 5, 2015 / 11:38 PM / 2 years ago

Oregon State 66, Nevada 62

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oregon State 66, Nevada 62

The sons of two college basketball legends lifted Oregon State to its latest win Saturday, a 66-62 decision over Nevada at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

Guard Gary Payton Jr., the son of former Oregon State star Gary Payton, paced the Beavers (6-1) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Reserve guard Stephen Thompson Jr., whose father Stephen Thompson starred at Syracuse and is now an assistant at OSU, scored 11 points, including a 3-pointer with 1:47 left for a 65-59 lead.

Guard Malcolm Duvivier also scored 11 points for the Beavers, who won despite canning only 40.9 percent of their field goal attempts and getting outrebounded 47-43.

Guard D.J. Fenner pumped in a game-high 24 points for the Wolfpack (5-3) but missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final minute. Guard Marqueze Coleman tallied 12 points and guard Eric Cooper had 11 off the bench.

Nevada made just 32.3 percent of its field goal attempts, hitting only 9 of 33 in the first half. The Wolfpack still led as late as the 6:17 mark of the second half in a game that had 15 lead changes and nine ties, but Thompson’s jumper with 5:57 remaining put Oregon State ahead for good.

