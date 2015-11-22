Nevada 85, Pacific 82 (2 OT)

Nevada guard Marqueze Coleman scored 15 of his game-high 31 points in both overtime sessions to lead the visiting Wolf Pack to an 85-82 victory over Pacific on Saturday night.

Coleman scored the Wolf Pack’s first seven points of the second overtime, culminating with a jumper with 1:22 left to give Nevada (3-1) an 83-82 lead.

On Nevada’s next possession, forward A.J. West, fouled while grabbing one of his game-high 16 rebounds, made two free throws with 25 seconds left to increase the lead to 85-82.

Pacific had three tries from 3-point range by forward Ilias Theodorou and guard T.J. Wallace (twice) in the last possession, but none of the shots went in before the final buzzer sounded.

With five seconds left in the first overtime, Theodorou made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 76 and force the second overtime. The shot by Theodorou came after Coleman had made two free throws with 12 seconds left in overtime to put the Wolf Pack ahead 76-73.

Wallace led the Tigers (0-3) with 20 points while forward Ray Bowles added 19 and hauled down 12 rebounds.

Other than West’s rebounding performance, the Wolf Pack had four players with eight boards: guards D.J. Fenner, Tyron Criswell and Lindsey Drew and forward Cameron Oliver. Nevada outrebounded Pacific 61-54.