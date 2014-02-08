Preview: Nevada at San Diego State

San Diego State brings its high-wire act back home Saturday when the fifth-ranked Aztecs host Nevada, which is coming off an 83-75 loss at Utah State. The Aztecs reached the 20-win mark for the ninth straight year Wednesday by overcoming a 14-point, second-half deficit and winning 67-65 at Boise State on Dwayne Polee’s 3-pointer with three seconds remaining. San Diego State has won 18 straight since losing at home to Arizona on Nov. 14.

Saturday’s matchup features two of the top three scorers in the Mountain West in Nevada’s Deonte Burton (21.1) and the Aztecs’ Xavier Thames (18.2), a leading contender for the league’s player of the year award. Thames extended his career-long double-figure scoring streak to 11 games against Boise State, when he finished with 23 points while shooting 10-of-11 from the foul line and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. “What can you say about Xavier Thames?” coach Steve Fisher asked reporters. “You can’t tell me that he’s not playing as well as anyone in America right now.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NEVADA (12-11, 7-3 Mountain West): Burton, whose 38.7 minutes per game leads the conference, scored 23 points against Utah State to move into second on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,944. Forward Ronnie Stevens was held scoreless in 14 minutes against the Aggies after missing 12 games with a leg injury, and he’ll likely see more playing time off the bench as his conditioning improves. Center A.J. West averages a team-high 7.8 rebounds, but he’s struggled offensively since suffering an ankle injury at Fresno State on Jan. 22.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (20-1, 9-0): The Aztecs aren’t a dynamic offensive team, but they’re allowing a league-low 56.6 points per game while holding opponents to 36.8 percent shooting. Forward Josh Davis, the Aztecs’ leading rebounder at 11.2 per game, returned against Boise State after missing one game with a bruised knee and collected 10 points and five boards in 29 minutes. Winston Shepard missed seven of his nine shots against Boise State, but the 6-8 forward has bounced back from a quiet freshman season by averaging 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. The Aztecs have won 110 straight games when leading with five minutes to play.

2. Nevada is shooting 24.6 percent from 3-point range over its past three games.

3. San Diego State leads the all-time series 7-3, including two straight wins.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 73, Nevada 60