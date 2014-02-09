San Diego State tops Nevada for 20th consecutive win

SAN DIEGO -- For No. 5, No. 20 was relatively easy.

The fifth-ranked San Diego State Aztecs rolled to its 20th straight victory by defeating the visiting Nevada Wolf Pack 73-58 on Saturday night in a Mountain West Conference game.

Leaning on its relentless defense, getting solid play from its starters and contributions from the bench, the Aztecs gave another sellout crowd plenty to cheer about.

”I‘m surprised that anybody can win 20 in a row, no matter what league they’re playing in,“ San Diego State coach Steve Fisher said. ”But the way we’ve played, the people we’ve beaten, I think all of us are going in expecting to win, but knowing that life, especially on the road, will be very difficult and sometimes you’ve got to lucky. And we’ve been lucky a few times.

The Aztecs tied a school record for consecutive victories, last accomplished by the 2010-11 team that went 34-3 and advanced to the Sweet 16.

San Diego State (21-1, 10-0) was led by guard Xavier Thames’ 17 points and five assists. Forward Winston Shepard added 16 points and four rebounds.

Nevada (12-12, 7-4), which lost for the third time in five games, was paced by 17 points from guard Jerry Evans Jr.

Related Coverage Preview: Nevada at San Diego State

“They were too much to overcome tonight,” Evans said.

That goes for San Diego State’s starters and its depth that comes in waves. That includes forward Dwayne Polee II, who had eight points in the contest after his game-winner in the closing seconds at Boise State.

“It’s a big achievement, not only for us, but for the school in general,” Polee said of the Aztecs’ streak. “We’ve been working very hard and that 34-3 team was a great team and we’re just striving to be just as great, if not greater.”

The Aztecs picked up in the second half from their sizzling end to the first half by scoring the opening five points, good for a 42-33 lead three minutes in. All five points came from free throws by Thames, forward JJ O‘Brien and forward Josh Davis.

With San Diego State’s stingy man defense stifling Nevada, the Aztecs stretched their cushion to 10 points when guard Aqeel Quinn sank a 3-pointer as the shot clock was expiring with 13 minutes remaining. The lead had grown to 51-41 and Nevada was being tested to stay close.

The Wolf Pack broke a three-minute scoreless drought at 10:08 when guard Michael Perez hit a 3-pointer, cutting the Aztecs’ 14-point edge to 55-44.

Nevada did pull to within 61-52 when Evans drilled a 3-pointer with six minutes to play. But San Diego State scored six straight points -- on a layup by Davis, a jumper by Shepard and dunk by Davis which came off a steal.

That did in the Wolf Pack as the Aztecs cruised down the stretch, earning their school-record 10th straight conference win. Those 10 wins are one more than they had during last year’s conference’s slate.

The Aztecs shot 52.1 percent (25 of 48); Nevada was hard-pressed to hit 42.9 percent (21 of 49).

“They were in the press all night and they do a very good job of dictating the tempo,” Nevada coach David Carter said. “You make it across court and you have about 20 seconds to run your offense and that took us out of our rhythm.”

The stout San Diego State defense held Nevada’s Deonte Burton, the coference’s leading scorer, to 11 points, 10 under his average.

“They really did a good job of helping on him,”Carter said. “You got to give them credit.”

The Wolf Pack hung with the Aztecs in the opening half, trailing by no more than three points until the nine-minute mark.

It looked like the Aztecs were primed to go on a run after a steal and dunk by Polee, a turnover by Burton and a jumper by Shepard. That had the Aztecs up 20-15.

But the Wolf Pack did not panic and tied the game at 22 with seven minutes left on a three-point play by Evans. It was tied again at 26 when Shepard scored on consecutive layups, but again the Wolf Pack came back.

Nevada was up 31-30 on a three-point play by guard Marqueze Coleman with three minutes left. It was its first lead in five minutes.

Then San Diego State went on a 7-0 blitz to end the half and take a 37-31 lead into the locker room; four of the points came from Davis.

NOTES: No. 5 San Diego State is the first team since Notre Dame in 2010-11 to receive zero preseason AP Top 25 votes and reach the top five. ... The Aztecs extended their school record for 20 wins to nine consecutive seasons. ... Saturday’s game was the first of a four-game stretch in which San Diego State plays three at home; the others against Air Force and Utah State. ... Coming into Saturday’s contest, three of Nevada’s last five games went to overtime. That includes a double-overtime win over Fresno State. Nevada was 3-2 in those outings. ... Nevada guard Deonte Burton (1,944 points) moved into second place on the school’s all-time points list with 23 points in Wednesday’s loss to Utah State.