Nevada 61, San Jose State 55

Senior guard Marqueze Coleman hit two tie-breaking free throws with 41 seconds left and Nevada dominated the final 5 1/2 minutes while recording a 61-55 victory over San Jose State on Wednesday in Mountain West play in San Jose.

Junior guard D.J. Fenner scored 16 points and Coleman added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Wolf Pack (16-9, 8-5 Mountain West). Senior guard Tyron Criswell contributed 12 points, and Nevada closed on a 16-3 surge to win for the fourth time in five games.

Senior forward Frank Rogers had 14 points and a career-high 17 rebounds for the Spartans (8-18, 3-11), who lost for the seventh time in nine games. Freshman forward Ryan Welage also scored 14 points.

Nevada trailed by seven points when it began its late-game flurry and later inched ahead 55-53 on a layup by freshman forward Cameron Oliver with 2:13 to play.

San Jose State senior guard Prince Onwas hit two free throws to tie it with 1:49 left, and Coleman’s two free throws with 68 seconds remaining started a 6-0 game-ending spurt.

The Wolf Pack trailed by 11 points early in the second half before rattling off 13 straight points. Criswell scored six points during the burst, including the run-capping layup to give Nevada a 37-35 edge with 12:53 to play.

San Jose State was down 45-44 when junior guard Isaac Thornton scored on a layup to start an 8-0 Spartans burst. The Wolf Pack immediately answered with an 8-1 run, and Fenner drained a 3-pointer to tie it at 53 with 3:05 remaining.

Nevada held a six-point lead nine-plus minutes into the game before San Jose State ripped off 12 straight points, with Welage’s 3-pointer giving the Spartans a 22-16 lead. The Wolf Pack were within four late in the half but San Jose State closed with five straight points, and Welage’s 3-pointer with nine seconds left gave the Spartans a 31-22 lead at the break.