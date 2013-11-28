Preview: Nevada vs. UCLA

No. 21 UCLA puts its unbeaten streak on the line when it visits Nevada in the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday. Averaging 22.2 points, Jordan Adams has been the leading scorer in all five games for the Bruins, who are off to their best start since beginning the 2007-08 season 7-0. UCLA averaged 91 points in its three victories last week.

Nevada split a pair of games in the regional round of the Invitational, defeating Chattanooga 83-81 but losing to Morehead State 63-58. The Bruins defeated the same two opponents at home. The 58 points were a season low for the Wolf Pack, who shot just 34 percent from the field.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT UCLA (5-0): Kyle Anderson notched the third triple-double in UCLA history last week, raking up 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists against Morehead State. Freshman Zach LaVine had a dozen points in the game and has scored in double figures four times this season. UCLA owns a 4-0 all-time record against Nevada, winning 67-56 in their last meeting in the John Wooden Classic in Anaheim on Dec. 10, 2005, when both teams were ranked in the top 20.

ABOUT NEVADA (3-3): Deonte Burton leads the Wolf Pack and tied his career high with 31 points at San Francisco. Burton has scored at least 19 points in every game this season and ranks seventh on the school’s all-time scoring list (1,606 points). Nevada was 12-19 last season, losing its last nine games.

TIP-INS

1. Nevada was 2-12 away from home last season.

2. UCLA is averaging 87.2 points, 27th nationally.

3. UCLA scored 106 points last time out, its first game over the century mark since 2008.

PREDICTION: UCLA 85, Nevada 70