No. 21 UCLA 105, Nevada 84: Jordan Adams and freshman Zach LaVine both scored 21 points and the undefeated Bruins put five players in double figures as they walloped the Wolf Pack at the Las Vegas Invitational.

LaVine, last year’s Washington State Player of the Year, was 4-for-6 from 3-point range as UCLA (6-0) went over the century mark for the second consecutive game for the first time since 1999. Kyle Anderson added 17 points, Norman Powell 14 and David Wear 10 for the Bruins, who shot 60.7 percent.

Deonte Burton and Jerry Evans Jr. both scored 20 points for Nevada (3-4), which lost its second straight contest. Michael Perez added 18 and Marqueze Coleman chipped in with 11 off the bench for the Wolf Pack.

LaVine came out firing and hit his second 3-pointer of the night just three minutes into the contest to put the Bruins ahead to stay. UCLA got 14 points in the first half from Adams, who has led the team in scoring in every game this season, and took a 56-39 lead into the break.

Anderson took over in the second half as the Bruins quickly extended their advantage to 20 points, and the Wolf Pack never threatened. Anderson, who last week notched the first triple-double at UCLA since Toby Bailey accomplished the feat in 1995, flirted with another one, finishing with 10 rebounds and six assists.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UCLA will play Northwestern on Friday while Nevada meets Missouri. ...UCLA improved to 5-0 all-time against Nevada. ...UCLA hasn’t been 7-0 since the 2007-08 season.