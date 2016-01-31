Nevada 89, Utah State 84

Guard D.J. Fenner scored 21 points and guard Marqueze Coleman added 20 points to help Nevada survive Utah State’s second-half rally and beat the Aggies 89-84 in a Mountain West Conference game on Saturday night in Logan, Utah.

Forward Tyron Criswell scored 19 points and forward Cameron Oliver added 16 points for the Wolfpack (13-8, 5-4 Mountain West), who shot 45.5 percent (10 of 22) from 3-point range to win for the third time in four games.

Guard Chris Smith scored 19 points, forward Jalen Moore added 17 points and guard Shane Rector had 16 points to lead the Aggies (11-9, 3-6), who rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit but ran out of gas en route to a third straight loss.

Nevada buried Utah State under a flurry of 3-pointers in the first half. The Wolfpack went 8 of 16 (50 percent) from outside before halftime and it helped them carve out an early double-digit lead.

Initially, Utah State was the team cooking on offense. The Aggies made their first six shots from the field, including two baskets apiece from guard Darius Perkins and Moore, to jump out to a 13-10 lead.

Nevada quickly matched Utah State with their own string of six consecutive baskets. All but one of those field goals came from 3-point range and it fueled a 17-3 run for the Wolfpack.

Criswell made back-to-back 3-pointers to put Nevada in front and Eric Cooper Jr. finished off the run with two 3-pointers that gave the Wolfpack a 35-25 lead.

Nevada eventually pushed its lead to 49-33 with 1:41 left before halftime on a dunk from Oliver and two baskets from Criswell in less than a minute.

The Wolfpack led by as many as 18 points after back-to-back baskets from Coleman boosted their lead to 53-35 early in the second half.

Utah State rallied once Nevada cooled down a bit. The Aggies ripped off a 17-6 run behind another run of six consecutive baskets -- punctuated by a dunk from Moore -- to cut the deficit to 59-52.

Utah State tied the score at 78 on a jumper from Rector with 2:53 remaining. The Aggies were unable to take the lead. They missed four straight shots and Nevada held Utah State at bay from the free throw line.

Coleman made six free throws in the final 34 seconds to help the Wolfpack seal the victory.