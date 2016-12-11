Preview: Nevada at Washington

Washington coach Lorenzo Romar is preaching patience to Huskies fans who might be overreacting to his team’s ugly 98-71 loss to Gonzaga last Wednesday. Romar’s squad aims for a bounce-back effort Sunday as the Huskies face visiting Nevada, which has won seven of its last eight games.

Freshman star Markelle Fultz had 25 points and 10 rebounds against Gonzaga, but the 6-4 guard was the lone bright spot as the Huskies shot 30 percent and were dominated from start to finish, leaving many fans wondering if the team’s five-year NCAA Tournament drought will continue. “Let’s talk in two weeks after we’ve played a few more games,” Romar told reporters. “Let’s just see in a couple weeks. We played a very good team. This is not a reflection of what our season is about to be. I’ll tell you that right now.” Washington faces another good team in Nevada, which is off to its best start since 2006-07 under second-year coach Eric Musselman. The Wolf Pack rolled to an 83-58 win over Pac-12 foe Oregon State last month but will be tested by a talented Washington squad eager to end a three-game losing streak.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT NEVADA (7-2): Senior guard D.J. Fenner is averaging 11.7 points on 52.5 percent shooting as Musselman’s top reserve, and the Seattle native figures to have extra motivation playing in front of nearly 60 friends and family. Three other players are averaging at least 10 points for the Wolf Pack, including guard Marcus Marshall (19.1), forward Cameron Oliver (15.8) and Jordan Caroline (11.3), who had a career-high 23 points in last Saturday’s 91-69 victory over Bradley. The team’s turnover margin ranks among the best in the Mountain West thanks to sophomore point guard Lindsey Drew, who recorded his first career double-double against Bradley.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (4-4): Fultz is averaging 23 points and showing why he’ll likely be among the top picks in next year’s NBA Draft, but the Huskies will need to address their defensive deficiencies in order to contend in the Pac-12 race. While sophomore forward Noah Dickerson has impressed since moving into the starting lineup four games ago, the Huskies are allowing an average of 82 points and saw Gonzaga shoot 53 percent in last Wednesday’s victory. Freshman guard Carlos Johnson is making a case for more playing time, averaging 11 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Nevada won the last meeting between the teams, 76-73, in Seattle on Dec. 12, 2012.

2. Washington is second in the Pac-12 in scoring at 86 points per game.

3. Nevada has made at least 11 3-pointers in four of its last five games.

PREDICTION: Washington 84, Nevada 77