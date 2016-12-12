Nevada sinks Washington in final second

Nevada guard Marcus Marshall, who scored a game-high 32 points, made a mid-range jump shot off a drive with less than a second left to give the Wolf Pack an 87-85 victory over Washington on Sunday night in Seattle.

Marshall's shot over forward Matisse Thybulle went in with two-10ths of a second showing on the clock to give Nevada (8-2) its fourth consecutive win. Washington (4-5) lost its fourth game in a row.

Nevada guard D.J. Fenner returned home to Seattle, where he played in high school, to score 20 points. Cameron Oliver added 18 points for the Wolf Pack, and Jordan Caroline contributed 12 points and nine rebounds.

Washington guard David Crisp scored all 21 of his points in the second half. No other teammate scored more than six in the half. Touted guard Markelle Fultz finished with 21 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field.

Nevada, which led 46-41 at the half after scoring the last six points, posted its biggest margin at 11 points with 11:59 remaining in the game when Marshall made a 3-pointer.

A 13-5 rally by Washington, during which Crisp hit two 3-pointers, cut Nevada's lead to 74-73 with 7:19 left.

The Huskies remained within four points of Nevada until tying the game at 83 on a layup by Crisp with 2:07 left. Marshall answered with a jump shot with 1:15 remaining.

Fenner fouled Fultz when Fultz tried to make a put-back after his missed layup. Fultz sank the two free throws to tie the game with 12 seconds left in regulation.

After a timeout, Marshall took the pass in the half-court set, dribbled around Thybulle and managed to get the winning shot past Thybulle's outstretched arms.