Wichita State 98, Nevada 69

Wichita State rebounded from an overtime loss with one of its best offensive games of the season in a 98-69 victory over Nevada on Tuesday in Wichita, Kan.

The Shockers (6-5) made a school-record 44 foul shots and a season-high 51.1 percent from the field. Wichita State went 44 of 62 from the line, tying the mark for attempts.

Nevada (8-4) had three players foul out and earned three technical fouls. The Wolf Pack shot 40 percent from the field and were outscored by 23 points at the line.

Senior guard Ron Baker led Wichita State with 17 points and senior guard Fred VanVleet added 13 and six assists. He made 10 of 12 free throws.

On Saturday, Wichita State committed 21 turnovers in an 80-76 overtime loss at Seton Hall. VanVleet committed a career-high six turnovers.

Sophomore guard Eric Cooper scored 16 points for Nevada. Senior guard Marqueze Coleman added 10.

The Shockers started the second half on a 15-6 run to go up 59-35. Wichita State played its deep reserves for much of the second half. Nevada spent the half fouling, drawing three technicals, and jawing with the Shockers’ student section.

VanVleet scored nine points in the first half, making all six of his free throws, and handed out four assists.

Foul trouble hurt Nevada. Four players ended the first half with two fouls and Cooper with three. Nevada came to Wichita with nine scholarship players.