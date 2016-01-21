Nevada 75, Wyoming 69

Guard Tyron Criswell and forward Cameron Oliver each scored 19 points to help Nevada rally from a 10-point deficit in the second half for a 75-69 win over Wyoming on Wednesday night in Laramie, Wyo.

Wyoming (10-10, 3-4 Mountain West) was led by guard Josh Adams’ 23 points and nine rebounds.

The game had 15 ties and 13 lead changes.

Nevada (11-7, 3-3) swept the regular-season series between the teams. The Wolf Pack beat the Cowboys 71-68 in Reno on Jan. 2 when guard Marqueze Coleman made a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left.

Coleman finished with only nine points on 3-of-11 shooting from the field in Wednesday night’s game. Criswell helped take up the slack, making a layup with 1:08 remaining to give Nevada a 71-67 lead after Wyoming forward Hayden Dalten made a dunk.

After Dalton made two free throws to cut the lead to 71-69 with 54 seconds remaining, Nevada guard D.J. Fenner answered with a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left. Adams missed a 3-pointer and Coleman closed out the scoring with a free throw with three seconds remaining.

Wyoming took the biggest lead of the game at 49-39 on an 11-0 run that culminated with a 3-pointer by guard Jason McManamen with 14:53 remaining. It was McManamen’s second 3-pointer during the surge.

Nevada responded with a 12-1 run to take a 51-50 lead on a jump shot by guard Eric Cooper Jr. with 12:59 left. Cooper accounted for six of the Wolf Pack’s points in the spurt.

The Wolf Pack won despite shooting only 38.1 percent from the field. They made 50 percent (7 of 14) of their 3-pointers, however, behind Criswell’s 2 of 3 and Fenner’s 2 of 3 from beyond the arc.