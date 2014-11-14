Preview: New Hampshire at Boston College

Aside from hiring Jim Christian to be its new coach, the most important off-season move for Boston College, which opens its season Friday against visiting New Hampshire, is the one that didn’t happen. Christian, formerly the coach of Ohio, was able to convince Olivier Hanlan that it was in his best interest to remain with the Eagles, who were a dismal 33-63 over the last three seasons. “It was a great situation for me on and off the court,” the junior told the school’s website. “Coach Christian showed me a lot of game tape of his old team and showed me aspects of my game that I could improve so much on by playing with them. The other thing was all the guys coming back.”

Hanlan, a native a Quebec, enters the season as the top returning scorer in the ACC after finishing last season third in the conference with 18.5 points per game. Ryan Anderson and Joe Rahon, the second- and third-leading scorers for the Eagles last season, transferred after the firing of coach Steve Donahue, but were replaced by fifth-year senior transfers Dimitri Batten of Old Dominion and Aaron Brown of Southern Mississippi. “They bring experience,” Hanlan said of Batten and Brown. “They both came from good programs, two winning programs. They have the right mentality. They are really good competitors so that pushes everybody to work harder.”

ABOUT NEW HAMPSHIRE (2013-14: 6-24): The Wildcats, who enter their 10th season under coach Bill Herrion, will face the difficult task of replacing their top three scorers from last season. Gone are Patrick Konan, Chris Pelcher and Jordan Bronner, who combined to average 32.4 points and 16.3 rebounds, leaving sophomores Daniel Dion (8.2) and Jacoby Armstrong (7.4) as the top scorers from a year ago. The Wildcats ranked near the bottom of Division I in points (57.8), assists (9.7) and field goal percentage (37.6), but were in the top 50 in points allowed per game (64.8) last season.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (2013-14: 8-24): Batten, a guard, averaged 11 points and 4.2 rebounds last season for Old Dominion and the forward Brown put up 10 points and 4.3 rebounds, while shooting 38 percent on 3-point attempts for Southern Mississippi. Redshirt junior Dennis Clifford, a 7-1 center who missed most of last season with chronic knee issues, is showing up in practices, but guard Lonnie Jackson has yet to practice due to a calf injury, which could slow his progression in a new system. “We are building the right habits and getting our guys to understand how to compete,” Christian told the media. “We don’t have anybody that’s been through it the way we teach it.”

TIP-INS

1. Christian, who also coached at Kent State and TCU, sports a 236-152 record in 12 seasons as a Division I head coach.

2. The Wildcats, who play in the America East, produced their last winning season in 1994-95.

3. The Eagles hold a 24-6 advantage in a series that dates back to 1905.

PREDICTION: Boston College 68, New Hampshire 50