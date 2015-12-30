Preview: New Hampshire at Boston College

The non-conference schedule has been difficult at times for a youthful Boston College team, and the rigorous ACC schedule begins this weekend. At the very least, the Eagles can enter league play on a good note if they can get past New Hampshire at home on Wednesday afternoon.

Boston College has won three straight games since a six-game slide and picked up an impressive 64-55 victory over a high-scoring Fordham team that had won nine in a row in the inaugural Atlantic-10/ACC challenge on Dec. 22. “The defense was phenomenal for 40 minutes, which we have not done,” Eagles coach Jim Christian told reporters after his team held the Rams to 32.1 percent from the floor. Freshman Jerome Robinson carried the offensive load for Boston College with a season high-tying 19 points and fellow guard Eli Carter added 12. The Wildcats have tied a school record with seven non-conference victories but missed out on a chance to establish a new mark when they fell 78-74 at Boston University on Dec. 21.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NEW HAMPSHIRE (7-5): The Wildcats have six players averaging 9.4 points or more, led by sophomore standout Tanner Leissner, who sets the pace with a scoring average of 14.7. Forward Ike Camara is averaging 12.8 points and 11.5 rebounds over a four-game stretch and entered Monday one of 29 players in the country posting at least 10 boards per game. Jaleen Smith, who is tied for the national lead with a 95 percent mark from the charity stripe, returned from a three-game suspension to score 11 points against Boston University and leads the team with 4.4 assists per game.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (6-6): While Carter and fellow senior Dennis Clifford provide the experience, the Eagles’ season is all about the many freshmen coming of age and another has stepped up his game of late. Idy Diallo, a 6-11 native of Los Angeles, has gone 4-of-4 from the floor in two of his last three games and played a season-high 20 minutes against Fordham. Robinson has scored in double figures in four of his last five contests after being held to single digits in four of the previous five.

TIP-INS

1. The Eagles start ACC play Saturday at home against No. 12 Duke.

2. Robinson and Carter combined to go 14-of-14 from the line against Fordham, but the Eagles are 299th in the nation in foul shooting (63.9).

3. New Hampshire fell 58-50 in Chestnut Hill last season to drop to 0-19 all-time at Boston College.

PREDICTION: Boston College 73, New Hampshire 62