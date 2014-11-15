Boston College 58, New Hampshire 50: Aaron Brown scored 18 points in his first game for the Eagles, who opened the season with a non-conference victory over the visiting Wildcats.

Brown, a transfer from Southern Miss, went 7-of-16 from the field and added two steals while Olivier Hanlan contributed 17 points and five rebounds for Boston College, which plays Massachusetts on Sunday at TD Garden in Boston. Will Magarity chipped in with eight points for the Eagles, who won their first game under coach Jim Christian.

Tanner Leissner recorded 17 points and six rebounds to lead the Wildcats (0-1), who fell to 6-25 against the Eagles. Jaleen Smith notched 14 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Daniel Dion provided eight points and six boards in the loss.

After putting together a sizable run to close the first half, the Eagles outscored the Wildcats 19-11 during the opening 10 minutes of the second stanza to take their biggest lead at 47-29 with 9:35 remaining. New Hampshire wouldn’t go away quietly, closing to within six points on Smith’s basket with 19 seconds left.

The Wildcats raced out to a 9-2 advantage and maintained a lead through the opening 13 minutes before the Eagles put together a 14-0 run capped by layups from Brown and Hanlan to go up 26-15 before leading 28-18 at intermission. Brown, who averaged 10 points for Southern Mississippi last season, led all scorers with 10 points in the first half.

NOTEBOOK: Neither team shot the ball well in the first half as the Wildcats went 6-of-24 and the Eagles 8-of-25. ... Hanlan finished 5-of-15 from the field and 6-of-9 at the foul line for the Eagles, who shot 35.8 percent from the field, including 1-of-19 from beyond the arc. ... The Wildcats made just 15-of-49 field goals and committed 19 turnovers.