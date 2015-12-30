FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston College 72, New Hampshire 67
#US College Basketball
December 30, 2015 / 10:23 PM / 2 years ago

Boston College 72, New Hampshire 67

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Graduate senior guard Eli Carter scored seven of his game-high 28 points in the final 36 seconds of overtime to lead Boston College to its fourth straight win, a 72-67 nonconference home victory over New Hampshire on Wednesday in Boston.

Carter, whose career high is 31 points as a freshman at Rutgers, put the Eagles (7-6) ahead to stay with an old-fashioned three-point play with 36 seconds left in overtime. He then went 4 of 4 from the foul line to put the game away.

BC, shooting just 64 percent from the foul line, was 9 of 19 from the line before Carter nailed the last five.

Carter had five rebounds and four assists, guard Jerome Robinson added 14 points and center Dennis Clifford and forward Ervin Meznieks had 10 points apiece. Clifford grabbed seven rebounds and Meznieks hit a big 3-pointer in overtime.

Forward Jacoby Armstrong led the Wildcats (7-6) with 19 points and six rebounds, swingman Ronnel Jordan had 16 points and guard Jaleen Smith added 15 points and nine rebounds.

Smith forced overtime by making a 3-pointer with eight seconds left in regulation after Carter had given BC a three-point lead with a layup with 18 seconds remaining.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
