Preview: New Hampshire at Connecticut

On paper, No. 24 Connecticut’s offense looks like it could be one of the nation’s best and Kevin Ollie’s team certainly didn’t disappoint in the season opener while hitting the century mark. UConn looks to get the engines rolling again when it hosts New Hampshire on Tuesday night.

The Huskies overwhelmed Maine 100-56 in their debut getting a combined 37 points from their graduate transfers Sterling Gibbs and Shonn Miller. Gibbs, who played at Texas and Seton Hall, scored a team-high 20 in his first UConn appearance while Miller, from Cornell, chipped in with 17 points and three blocks. New Hampshire rolled past Division III Lyndon State 82-45 in its opener. The Wildcats qualified for the CollegeInsider.com tournament last season, its first-ever berth into a national postseason tourney.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SNY, ESPN3

ABOUT NEW HAMPSHIRE (1-0): The Wildcats were picked to finish fourth in the preseason America East poll and are paced by backcourt star Jaleen Smith, who just missed notching a triple-double in the opener. Sophomore Tanner Leissner (6-7, 210 pounds) had 21 points and 10 rebounds against Lyndon State but the competition will increase greatly against the Huskies. Leissner was the conference’s Rookie of the Year last season and Smith paced New Hampshire, which returns four of its five starters, to the America East semifinals a season ago.

ABOUT UCONN (1-0): The Huskies have the ability to dominant both inside and out as UConn’s 7-foot center Amida Brimah scored 18 points and blocked nine shots in the opener, just one rejection off the school record held by Hasheem Thabeet, Emeka Okafor and Donyell Marshall. UConn outscored Maine 58-26 in the second half and hit 100 points despite shooting just 5-for-22 from 3-point range, but that should improve as the sharp-shooting Gibbs settles in. The Huskies can go deep in the rotation and played without occasional starter Phil Nolan in its opener due to a foot injury.

TIP-INS

1. UConn has an overall record of 161-29 (.847) at Gampel since the building opened in 1990, including a 79-7 record (.919) against non-conference competition.

2. New Hampshire won 19 games last season after winning just six the year before.

3. The Huskies own a 91-25 advantage in the series, winning the last eight games and 18 of the past 20 between the teams.

PREDICTION: UConn 90, New Hampshire 63