Preview: New Hampshire at Marquette

Marquette will look to rebound from a woeful offensive performance in a loss to No. 8 Ohio State on Saturday when the Golden Eagles host New Hampshire on Thursday. After managing just 35 points on 18.9 percent shooting, which came four days after rolling up 114 points against Grambling State, Marquette is averaging 70.7 points. The Golden Eagles rank ninth in the nation in rebounding at 47 boards per game.

Davante Gardner leads Marquette with an average of 15 points on 54.5 percent shooting while adding five rebounds. The Wildcats, who are coming off their first loss of the season, have scored more than 80 points in two contests and are led by Chris Pelcher, who averages 19.7 points. Pelcher also ranks third in the nation with 16 rebounds per game – nearly double the total of the top Golden Eagles player.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT NEW HAMPSHIRE (2-1): Pelcher has logged at least 14 points and 15 rebounds in all three of the Wildcats’ games. The 6-10 center is also shooting 64.9 percent from the field and blocking three shots per game. Patrick Konan chips in 17 points while Jordon Bronner and Daniel Dion average 11.7 and 10.7 points, respectively.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (2-1): Todd Mayo, who is coming off a dismal 3-for-15 performance against the Buckeyes, is the Golden Eagles’ best perimeter scorer, averaging 13 points. Jamil Wilson averages eight points and Chris Otule scores 7.7 while Steve Taylor Jr. leads Marquette in rebounding at 8.3 boards. Derrick Wilson, who is shooting just 11.1 percent in 30.7 minutes per game, paces the Golden Eagles with 4.7 assists.

TIP-INS

1. This is the first time Marquette and New Hampshire will play. The Golden Eagles are 13-1 all-time against current America East teams.

2. Marquette is shooting just 62.9 from the free-throwline through its first three games.

3. The Golden Eagles are wrapping up a four-game homestand before traveling to Arizona State on Monday.

PREDICTION: Marquette 82, New Hampshire 69