Marquette 58, New Hampshire 53
November 22, 2013 / 3:41 AM / 4 years ago

Marquette 58, New Hampshire 53

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES Jamil Wilson stats in Para 2 CHANGES Konan rebounds to 10 in Para 3 CHANGES rebounding stats in Game Notebook CHANGES Marquette turnovers to 12 in Game Notebook)

Marquette 58, New Hampshire 53: Chris Otule scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting as the host Golden Eagles defeated the Wildcats.

Todd Mayo added 16 points for Marquette (3-1), which overcame 3-of-22 shooting from 3-point range. Jamil Wilson chipped in nine points, five rebounds and two blocked shots.

Patrick Konan paced New Hampshire (2-2) with 14 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Daniel Dion scored 11 points and Jordon Bronner added 10.

Mayo scored seven quick points as the Golden Eagles ran out to a 21-5 lead with 7:26 left in the first half. Jacoby Armstrong capped an 11-2 response for New Hampshire as it pulled within 23-16 with 1:18 left in the half and trailed 25-18 at halftime.

Two Konan free throws cut the Wildcats’ deficit to 25-20 with 19:46 left in regulation before a 10-2 Marquette spurt turned the momentum again. Bronner’s 3-pointer with 13:03 left brought New Hampshire within 35-27, but Davante Gardner’s three-point play started a 6-0 Golden Eagles’ run as Marquette sealed the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: No Marquette player logged more than three assists. …New Hampshire had a 37-32 rebounding edge. … Marquette committed 12 turnovers and New Hampshire had 20 miscues.

