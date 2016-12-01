Bullock scores 36 to propel Providence past New Hampshire

Rodney Bullock scored a career-high 36 points to help Providence remain unbeaten with a 76-62 win over New Hampshire on Wednesday night at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

Bullock, the Friars' leading scorer, made 12 of 21 shots from the field and was 5 of 8 from 3-point range for Providence (4-0), which shot 45.8 percent. Kyron Cartwright scored 12 points and Jalen Lindsey added 11.

It was the 200th career victory for Friars coach Ed Cooley.

New Hampshire (4-3) had its three-game winning streak snapped. The Wildcats have dropped 13 straight to the Friars and trail the all-time series 15-1.

Wildcats guard Jaleen Smith scored 20 points and eclipsed 1,000 for his career. Smith entered the game needing 15 points to reach 1,000.

Tanner Leissner, the Wildcats' leading scorer (17.3 points) and rebounder (10.5 rebounds) entering the game, totaled seven and nine, respectively. He is now 55 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

New Hampshire, which entered the game averaging 16.3 turnovers, committed 17 but shot 40 percent on 3-pointers (10 of 25). The Friars had held teams to 26.4 percent 3-point shooting entering the game.

Smith's jumper with 14:54 left in the first half gave New Hampshire its largest lead at 9-7. Providence closed the half on a 32-14 run and led 39-23 at halftime.

The Friars opened their lead to as many as 23 points in the second half, but the Wildcats clawed back within 11 on multiple occasions late in the half.

Providence was outscored by New Hampshire 39-37 in the second half. The Friars had bested their opponents by a margin of 206-174 in the second half this season before Wednesday.