Preview: New Hampshire at Rutgers

Rutgers is among the lowest-scoring teams in the country and is coming off an embarrassing loss to in-state rival Seton Hall. The Scarlet Knights will try to pick up the pieces when they host New Hampshire on Tuesday. Rutgers ranks near the bottom of the 345 Division I teams in scoring (57.1 points) and field-goal percentage (36.9) and has less than a month to get ready for its first Big Ten campaign.

The Scarlet Knights are a tough team to figure out: they beat Vanderbilt and Clemson but lost to Virginia and Seton Hall by an average of 23 points. Rutgers shot 30.3 percent in the 81-54 loss to Seton Hall as forward Kadeem Jack (3-of-15) continued a tough junior campaign. Jack has a difficult matchup on the inside with Wildcats freshman Tanner Leissner, who has scored in double figures in five of his first seven games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NEW HAMPSHIRE (5-2): The Wildcats have won four straight and warmed up for the Scarlet Knights by blasting Wheelock College 96-45 on Saturday. New Hampshire gave most of its top scorers a break in that one and was led by senior guard Tommy McDonnell, who scored 16 points after going scoreless the previous three games. Fellow guard Daniel Dion took over the team scoring lead with back-to-back 23-point outings against Boston University and Dartmouth to close out November but was held to nine points in each of the past two games.

ABOUT RUTGERS (4-4): Jack averaged 14.3 points on 50.1 percent shooting as a sophomore but is down to 12 points on 35.7 percent this season. The New York native missed the first two games of the season with a sprained right thumb and scored in single digits in two of the last three contests while turning the ball over a season-high five times in the loss to Seton Hall. Guard Myles Mack is in a similar shooting slump, going 10-of-30 from the field the last three games.

TIP-INS

1. Mack has 14 turnovers and 10 assists in Rutgers’ last three losses.

2. Wildcats G Jaleen Smith hit 3-of-6 free throws Saturday after going 20-of-20 from the line in the first six games.

3. The Scarlet Knights are shooting 27.5 percent from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 62, New Hampshire 55