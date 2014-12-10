Rutgers 60, New Hampshire 56: Myles Mack collected 20 points and seven rebounds and took over down the stretch as the Scarlet Knights held off the visiting Wildcats.

Kadeem Jack added eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Rutgers (5-4), which bounced back from a 27-point loss to Seton Hall. Greg Lewis and Mike Williams each added eight points for the Scarlet Knights.

Tanner Leissner scored 15 points and Daniel Dion had 13 as New Hampshire (5-3) had a four-game winning streak come to an end. Jaleen Smith missed all five of his 3-point attempts and finished with eight points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats.

Jacoby Armstrong’s dunk capped a 10-0 surge and gave New Hampshire a 42-41 lead with just under 12 minutes to play. Leissner’s jumper made it a 50-47 gap with under six minutes remaining and it was tied up with three minutes left, but Mack broke the deadlock with two free throws and added a three-point play with 34 seconds left to help put it away.

Rutgers shot 57.1 percent in the first half and took a 38-32 lead into break. The Scarlet Knights held New Hampshire without a field goal for nearly six minutes at the start of the second half but never managed to get the lead to more than nine points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jack had seven of the Scarlet Knights’ 15 turnovers. … Smith went 0-of-1 at the free-throw line and is 3-of-7 in the last two games after going 20-of-20 in the first six contests. … Rutgers entered the game shooting 27.5 percent from 3-point range and went 5-of-15 from beyond the arc.