Preview: New Jersey Tech at Butle

Butler will try to wrap up its pre-conference schedule with its 10th win Saturday when it hosts New Jersey Tech. The Bulldogs can enter their inaugural season in the Big East with a five-game win streak if they defeat the Highlanders, who have lost four straight. Butler is 8-0 in the state of Indiana and 5-0 at home, where it will play its next five games.

Sophomore guard Kellen Dunham has emerged as Butler’s main scoring threat, averaging 18.9 points and shooting over 47 percent from 3-point range. New Jersey Tech is led by freshman guard Damon Lynn, who averages 16.6 points while making less than 40 percent of his shots. The Mountaineers lack a credible big man to counter 6-foot-9 Butler forward Kameron Woods, who is averaging 9.6 points and 9.5 rebounds and should create havoc on the glass Saturday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT NEW JERSEY TECH (6-8): The Highlanders are the only independent men’s basketball team in Division I competition. Forward Terrence Smith leads the team with 5.9 rebounds and is second in scoring at 13.4 points. Guard Ky Howard has not been as effective since missing two games due to injury, averaging three assists over the last four games after averaging over four earlier in the season.

ABOUT BUTLER (9-2): Khyle Marshall is on a roll in his senior season, with five consecutive double-digit scoring performances for the first time in his college career. Point Guard Alex Barlow was named to the Big East weekly honor roll after a career-best performance against Evansville, where he recorded 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Freshman forward Andrew Chrabascz has provided quality minutes off the bench, averaging 9.6 rebounds per 40 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Marshall reached 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds this season, becoming the 15th Butler player to do so.

2. New Jersey Tech has surrendered at least 71 points in each game during the skid.

3. The Bulldogs are 231-34 at home since the beginning of the 1995-95 season.

PREDICTION: Butler 85, New Jersey Tech 65