FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Butler 66, New Jersey Tech 48
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 28, 2013 / 8:21 PM / 4 years ago

Butler 66, New Jersey Tech 48

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Butler 66, New Jersey Tech 48: Khyle Marshall scored 21 points as host Butler closed out its non-conference schedule with a comfortable victory.

Freshman Rene Castro added 10 points off the bench for the Bulldogs (10-2), who improved to 6-0 at home and 9-0 in their home state of Indiana. Kameron Woods grabbed a game-high 12 boards and added three blocks.

Damon Lynn led the Highlanders (6-9) with 11 points and Ky Howard added a game-high seven assists. Butler’s defense limited New Jersey Tech to fewer than 50 points for the first time this season.

Butler opened a 14-4 lead with an early 8-0 run and closed the first half up 29-16 as New Jersey Tech shot just 6-for-28 in the opening 20 minutes. Castro capped the first-half scoring with a layup in transition after Marshall intercepted a Highlanders inbound pass.

Bulldogs guard Kellen Dunham was 0-for-5 from 3-point range before knocking one down to slow an 11-3 run by New Jersey Tech midway through the second half. Butler outrebounded the Highlanders 45-27 in a dominant effort.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Castro was named high school player of the year in Massachusetts in 2012. His career high is 12 points. … Butler made 13-of-23 free throws - an area the Bulldogs have struggled in all season. … The Bulldogs open their inaugural Big East schedule on New Years Eve when they host No. 11 Villanova.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.