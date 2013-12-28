Butler 66, New Jersey Tech 48: Khyle Marshall scored 21 points as host Butler closed out its non-conference schedule with a comfortable victory.

Freshman Rene Castro added 10 points off the bench for the Bulldogs (10-2), who improved to 6-0 at home and 9-0 in their home state of Indiana. Kameron Woods grabbed a game-high 12 boards and added three blocks.

Damon Lynn led the Highlanders (6-9) with 11 points and Ky Howard added a game-high seven assists. Butler’s defense limited New Jersey Tech to fewer than 50 points for the first time this season.

Butler opened a 14-4 lead with an early 8-0 run and closed the first half up 29-16 as New Jersey Tech shot just 6-for-28 in the opening 20 minutes. Castro capped the first-half scoring with a layup in transition after Marshall intercepted a Highlanders inbound pass.

Bulldogs guard Kellen Dunham was 0-for-5 from 3-point range before knocking one down to slow an 11-3 run by New Jersey Tech midway through the second half. Butler outrebounded the Highlanders 45-27 in a dominant effort.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Castro was named high school player of the year in Massachusetts in 2012. His career high is 12 points. … Butler made 13-of-23 free throws - an area the Bulldogs have struggled in all season. … The Bulldogs open their inaugural Big East schedule on New Years Eve when they host No. 11 Villanova.