#Intel
November 15, 2015 / 3:19 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: New Jersey Tech at Kentucky

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

In what is expected to be another star-studded freshman class for Kentucky, Jamal Murray has staked an early claim to be the best of the bunch. The first-year point guard showed off his skills in Friday’s season opener and will look for another strong showing for the top-ranked Wildcats on Saturday against visiting New Jersey Tech.

The Wildcats committed 20 turnovers and struggled from the foul line in Friday’s 78-65 victory against Albany, but Murray was a bright spot in his Kentucky debut. The 6-5 point guard registered 19 points, eight assists and three steals - all team highs - in 32 minutes. Derrick Willis chipped in a career-high 14 points off the bench and will look to score in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time in his three-year career. New Jersey Tech won at Michigan last season and advanced to the semifinals of the CollegeInsider.com postseason tournament.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT NEW JERSEY TECH (2014-15: 21-12): Ky Howard had 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting against Michigan last season as the Highlanders pulled off the big upset last December. “We have a very good team coming back and there’s a definite amount of confidence,” said coach Jim Engles, whose squad also won at Duquesne last season while coming up just short in a loss at Marquette. New Jersey Tech returns 81.4 percent of its minutes and 86.5 percent of its points from last season, led by Damon Lynn (17.5 points, 126 3-pointers in 2014-15).

ABOUT KENTUCKY (1-0): While Murray starred in the opener, 6-11 center Skal Labissiere recorded a solid line of nine points, five rebounds and four blocks against Albany in his debut. The Wildcats lost their top seven scorers from a season ago but still have the services of sophomore Tyler Ulis, who played a career-high 37 minutes on Friday and totaled 12 points, four rebounds and two assists. Kentucky hopes to replicate its 3-point shooting defense from Friday, when it held the Great Danes to 1-of-14 from behind the arc.

TIP-INS

1. The 6-4 Howard led the Highlanders in both rebounds (5.7) and assists (3.9) last season to go along with 10.9 points on 50.3 percent shooting.

2. Kentucky is 103-4 at Rupp Arena under Calipari.

3. The Wildcats have made at least one 3-pointer in 940 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 72, New Jersey Tech 59

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
