December 6, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

NJIT 70, Michigan 68

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EditorsNote: ADDING quotes from NJIT coach Jim Engles

Forward Daquan Holiday sank two free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining to give New Jersey Institute of Technology a 70-68 upset of No. 17 Michigan on Saturday at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Holiday was fouled after he grabbed a loose ball in the final seconds when a rebound slipped through the hands of Wolverine freshman forward Ricky Doyle with Michigan (6-2) trailing by one point.

Forward Kameron Chatman of Michigan made a free throw with 2.3 seconds left, then intentionally missed the second, but the Wolverines again could not come up with the rebound.

“I sort of penciled this one down as an L,” said NJIT coach Jim Engles, who was as surprised as anybody. “I don’t know what to tell you. ... I want to get in the Big Ten now. How about opening up a spot for us?”

Sophomore guard Damon Lynn, who sank 6-of-10 shots from 3-point range, led the Highlanders (3-5) with 20 points, including a crucial 3-pointer with 2:38 left to give NJIT a 68-64 lead. The Highlanders made 11-of -17 shots from beyond the arc.

Guard Caris LaVert scored 32 points for Michigan, which rallied after falling behind, 51-44, with 9:08 left in the game.

