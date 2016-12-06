Preview: New Jersey Tech at Minnesota

Minnesota starts a six-game homestand looking to continue to make its name nationally when it hosts New Jersey Tech in a non-conference affair on Tuesday. The Golden Gophers are starting to gain some recognition after starting 7-1, with their most recent win coming over Vanderbilt in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Coach Richard Pitino's squad uses a balanced offense and stifling defense to keep opponents guessing throughout the contest. Amir Coffey leads Minnesota in scoring with 13.9 points, but guard Nate Mason (12.1 points, 5.1 assists) and forward Jordan Murphy (10.9 points, 8.4 rebounds) have been solid as well. The Gophers are forcing 13.9 turnovers a contest and holding opponents to just 28.7 percent shooting from the 3-point arc. The Highlanders have won two straight and three of four, with the only loss in that span being an 11-point setback at Purdue.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NEW JERSEY TECH (5-4): Though a coach might want his leading scorer to take over against a tough opponent, NJIT coach Brian Kennedy may prefer that the Highlanders' top scorer, Damon Lynn (23 ppg), look to spread the wealth. Lynn's top two scoring games of this season were at Utah State (34 points) and at Purdue (33), both losses. It may be hard to tell a scorer to tone it down -- especially when he's hitting 8-of-13 from 3-point range like he did against the Boilermakers -- but he also has to recognize when he's getting extra defensive attention and look for open teammates.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (7-1): The Gophers have talked about this being a different team from last year a number of times this season, but they definitely proved it in a come-from-behind win over Vanderbilt. Down 12 in the first half and by six late in the game, Minnesota made the big plays down the stretch to pull out a four-point win over the Commodores. The team was 0-21 last season when trailing with five minutes left in the game, but Coffey -- six of his nine points in the last 4:53 -- and center Reggie Lynch -- two blocks in the final minutes -- stepped up to ensure the Gophers came away with the win.

TIP-INS

1. Lynch leads the Big Ten and ranks sixth nationally with 3.6 blocks per game.

2. Mason's 5.1 assists per game rank him second in the Big Ten.

3. Murphy notched his third double-double this season against Vanderbilt, grabbing a season-best 14 rebounds.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 84, NJIT 70