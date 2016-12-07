Minnesota outlasts NJIT

Akeem Springs came off the bench to post 19 points and seven rebounds, helping Minnesota beat New Jersey Institute of Technology 74-68 on Tuesday night at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.

Nate Mason scored 18 points for Minnesota (8-1). Amir Coffey had 13 points and eight rebounds. Dupree McBrayer added 11 points.

Related Coverage Preview: New Jersey Tech at Minnesota

Rob Ukawuba scored 18 points to lead NJIT (5-5). Anthony Tarke had 13 points, and Damon Lynn had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Minnesota was clinging to a two-point lead when Mason made a clutch jumper to put the Gophers up 69-65 with 1:19 remaining. McBrayer sank two key free throws with 38 seconds to go to extend the lead to six.

McBrayer and Mason made 3-pointers over the first 4:06 to help Minnesota jump out to a 12-4 lead, but New Jersey Tech quickly closed the gap. The Highlanders tied the game on a layup by Abdul Lewis and claimed their first lead of the game on a basket by Tarke with 4:41 to play in the opening half.

The Highlanders led 35-32 with less than two minutes remaining, but the Gophers carried a 37-35 advantage into the break after Mason made a 3-pointer with 28 seconds to go.

The teams traded leads numerous times throughout the second half. Lynn made a 3-pointer to put the Highlanders up 44-42, but the Gophers took a 48-47 lead on a basket by Springs.

The Gophers were up 65-61 following two free throws by Coffey with just under six minutes remaining. Neither team led by more than four in the second half until the final minute of the game.

Minnesota shot 41.2 percent from the field and made 9 of 21 from 3-point range. New Jersey Tech shot 34.2 percent and made 8 of 32 from long distance.