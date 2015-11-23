Preview: New Jersey Tech at Providence

Rodney Bullock is trying to pick up where LaDontae Henton left off for Providence, which will look to run its mark to 4-0 on Monday against visiting New Jersey Tech. The sophomore forward has averaged 19 points and 7.3 rebounds on the young season as the Friars look to replace Henton, who finished his stellar career as an All-Big East first-team honoree with more than 2,000 career points and 1,000 rebounds.

Despite the early success for Bullock, the Friars still run through senior point guard Kris Dunn, who has been stuffing the box score to the tune of 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 4.7 steals per game. “His stat line is off the charts,” coach Ed Cooley told the media after his Friars avenged a pair of losses to instate rival Brown. “He says to me ‘Coach these guys are shooting the ball well. I want to get these guys in a much better rhythm.'” The Highlanders have created a rhythm of their own since falling by 30 points to No. 2 Kentucky, recently dispatching Lafayette 80-66 to make it three straight victories. “We have a group of experienced kids who are playing off each other. There’s a good feel for what everyone else is doing on the court and I think it is showing up right now,” coach Jim Engles told the media.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT NEW JERSEY TECH (3-1): Despite quality play from starters Damon Lynn, Ky Howard and Tim Coleman, Engles is anxious to get his bench involved. “Our bench is way better than what it’s shown,‘’ Engles told the media. ”Once we get those guys up on board with the way our starters are playing, we’ll have a pretty good environment.‘’ Lynn averages 18.5 points and Howard and Coleman have combined for 27.5 points and 12.8 rebounds per game.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (3-0): Bullock has waited two years to get his chance to shine for the Friars, who won the only meeting with the Highlanders 64-63 in the 2012-13 season opener. He missed all of the 2013-14 season because of a suspension for his involvement in a sexual assault case that was later found to have insufficient evidence, and missed all of last season with a torn ACL. “We think we can isolate him in a lot of different places because of his ability to score and with his size he will create a lot of mismatches,” Cooley told the media.

TIP-INS

1. After posting a 1-30 record in his first season, Engles is 93-96 in the last seven years with the Highlanders, who joined the Atlantic Sun for this season.

2. Providence next plays in the Wooden Legacy in Anaheim, Calif., where it opens against Evansville on Thursday.

3. Following his senior season in high school in which he averaged 21 points and 16 rebounds, Bullock won the Daily Press (Va.) Player of the Year over Anthony Barber (North Carolina State) and Troy Williams (Indiana).

PREDICTION: Providence 70, New Jersey Tech 65