Providence 83, NJIT 75

Kris Dunn flirted with a quadruple-double and scored 22 points as Providence beat NJIT 83-75 Monday night at Providence, R.I.

Dunn, a junior guard yet again stuffed the stat sheet and posted his ninth career double-double as he had 10 rebounds and also dished out nine assists and made seven steals. Dunn was an assist shy from his second career triple-double. Against DePaul last season, he scored 27 points, had 13 rebounds and dished out 11 assists.

Monday was the second time this season Dunn, who went 9-for-9 from the foul line, passed the 20-point mark.

He notched a career-best 32 points in Providence’s season-opening win against Harvard.

Dunn was helped in the Friars’ fourth consecutive win as three sophomore teammates scored in double figures. Forwards Ben Bentil had 21 and Rodney Bullock scored 16 while guard Jalen Lindsey added 12 off the bench.

The Highlanders (3-2) outrebounded Providence 38-34 and shot 45.1 percent from the field. However, NJIT was saddled by 22 turnovers and were down 10 points at halftime.

Junior guard Damon Lynn had a game-high 24 points in the loss, and junior guard Rob Ukawuba had 20 points off the bench for the Highlanders.