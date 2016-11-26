Preview: New Jersey Tech at Purdue

No. 19 Purdue is back home in a classic possibleletdown situation Saturday, hosting New Jersey Tech. The Boilermakers won theCancun Challenge in dominating fashion south of the border Wednesday night andnow face the relatively unknown Highlanders before diving into preparations fornext week’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest at No. 10 Louisville.

After beating Georgia State (64-56) and UtahState (85-64) to open Cancun Challenge play, Purdue thrashed previouslyundefeated Auburn 96-71 in Wednesday’s championship game. The Boilermakers didit with dead-eye 3-point marksmanship, hitting 17-of-26 attempts from longrange to set a school accuracy record (65.4 percent) from beyond the arc with aminimum of 20 attempts. Guards Carsen Edwards and Dakota Mathias drained fourtreys apiece, giving Purdue with a deadly combination with big men VincentEdwards, Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas combining for 39 points and 23 reboundsinside. “At times, we’ve got four shooters on the floor with a big man,” VincentEdwards told the media afterward. “We can mix up any combination.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NJIT (3-3): The Highlanders, prepping fortheir second season in the Atlantic Sun Conference, also were involved in theCancun Challenge, taking third in the Mayan Division with a 71-67 win Wednesdayover Idaho State. The senior backcourt duo of Damon Lynn (22.5 points per game)and Tim Coleman (14.2) lead the way with the two combining for 45 points,including nine 3-pointers, Wednesday. Guard Rob Ukawuba also averages doublefigures at 10.3 points per game while 6-foot-9 Abdul Lewis is the team’sleading rebounder with eight per contest.

ABOUT PURDUE (4-1): The 6-9 Swanigan and 7-2 Haasare each averaging a team-best 18.2 points per game while Mathias (12.4),Vincent Edwards (12.2) and Carsen Edwards (10.2) also are contributing doublefigures. Swanigan, who tested NBA Draft waters this past offseason beforedeciding to return for his sophomore year, ranks 10th nationallywith 11.8 rebounds per game for a team that is averaging nine more boards percontest than the opposition. Mathias and the versatile Vincent Edwards are theteam’s leading 3-point shooters with a combined 27 so far, and both are hittingat least 50 percent of their attempts.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue is 39-2 in November home games undercoach Matt Painter, with the only two losses coming against Bucknell (70-65 in 2012)and to No. 3 Villanova (79-76 on Nov. 14).

2. Carsen Edwards entered Wednesday’s title gamehaving only hit 2-of-16 3-pointers on the season, but connected on 4-of-5attempts to finish with his first 20-point game (21).

3. Lynn, who has averaged at least 17.2 points inall four seasons at NJIT, has scored at least 24 in four of the Highlanders’six games this season.

PREDICTION: Purdue 88, NJIT 62