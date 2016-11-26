Swanigan carries No. 17 Purdue past NJIT

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- After declaring for the NBA Draft in the spring, Caleb Swanigan of Purdue waited until the final day before withdrawing and announcing he would return to college for his sophomore season.

Boilermaker coach Matt Painter and Purdue fans certainly are happy about that decision.

The 6-foot-8 power forward was 6 of 6 from the field and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line, contributing 22 points and 13 rebounds in leading No. 17 Purdue to a 79-68 victory against the New Jersey Institute of Technology on Saturday.

"The game wasn't super physical," Swanigan said of his perfect day of accuracy. "Certain parts of it were edgy -- maybe for one or two minutes -- but other than that, it wasn't too physical of a game."

Purdue also got 19 points from freshman guard Carsen Edwards, including 15 in the second half when the Boilermakers (5-1) pulled away.

Related Coverage Preview: New Jersey Tech at Purdue

Edwards had a career-best 21 points on Wednesday night in Purdue's victory against Auburn in the Cancun Challenge championship game.

"I am just kind of picking my spots," Edwards said. "I am just playing off my teammates. I am just playing the game and letting it come to me. I try not to lose confidence at all. I am finding spots. That basically is it."

Damon Lynn, who came in averaging 22.5 points, had 33 in a losing cause for NJIT (3-4), including 20 during the second half.

Chris Jenkins added 12 for the Highlanders.

"He is just such a tough cover," Purdue coach Matt Painter said of Lynn, who played all 40 minutes and made 10 of 18 field goal attempts, including 8 of 13 from 3-point range.

"He is a little different in the way he shoots it, but even when he is out there 25 to 27 feet from the basket, you can't give him a step or two."

NJIT coach Brian Kennedy didn't like the outcome, but loved his team's effort against one of the Big Ten's best teams.

"Obviously, Purdue is a Top 25 team with two of the best big men in the country, and those two guys aren't going anywhere," Kennedy said. "So, I told our guys from the beginning that we had to fight, fight and keep fighting, which is what NJIT basketball is all about.

"We may not get the top recruits in the country, but we were going to compete and fight as hard as we could. I was proud of our guys."

Getting 10 points from Vince Edwards, seven from Swanigan and six from P.J. Thompson, the Boilermakers led 37-34 through 20 minutes, shooting 15 of 31 from the field (48.4 percent).

Lynn led NJIT with 13 first-half points and Jenkins came off the bench for nine. They were 6 of 9 from 3-point range through 20 minutes.

The Highlanders took advantage of 10 first-half Boilermaker turnovers, converting them into eight points. Purdue outrebounded NJIT 18-14 during the opening half.

NOTES: NJIT was playing its seventh game in 16 days, traveling approximately 11,500 miles to play those games. ... The Highlanders entered 1-1 all-time against Big Ten competition, having upset No. 17 Michigan 72-70 on Dec. 6, 2014, in Ann Arbor. ... Before playing Purdue, NJIT was 1-2 all-time against Top 25 opponents. ... Purdue entered averaging 83 points, shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 44.2 percent from 3-point range. ... The teams were each playing their first games since competing in opposite Cancun Challenge brackets in Mexico.